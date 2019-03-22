Man charged in shooting death of Sound-Bar security guard

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old Villa Park man has been charged in the shooting death of a security guard at Sound-Bar nightclub.

Armond Williams has been charged two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said Thurman Bailey, 28, was working security on March 20 when a group walked up to the club and tried to gain entry. When they were denied, a fist-fight broke out between the group and staff. Williams allegedly produced a gun during the fight and shot Bailey multiple times. A 58-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.

Police said Williams was identified with help of surveillance video.

He is expected to appear in bond court Friday.