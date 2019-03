CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed Friday on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said officers responded to the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street around 2:50 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers located the victim who was unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The age of the victim is not yet known.

Also Friday, a man and woman were wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the 34-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were standing in the 700 block of South Paxton Avenue around 2:40 p.m. A black SUV approached and a person began firing from inside the vehicle.

Police said the woman was struck in the chest three times. The man was struck in the arm and leg.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and are stable.