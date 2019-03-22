NB Dan Ryan Expressway partially shut down after woman shot

CHICAGO — A shooting investigation has partially shut down the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway after a woman was shot on the South Side.

A woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle early Friday morning. The vehicle was found with bullet holes near 59th and State. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The inbound Dan Ryan is closed between 79th and 71st while police investigate. All traffic is being diverted off at 79th and can re-enter at 71st.

At least nine bullet casings have been found on the expressway.

Major delays around this area. Consider alternate routes for your morning commute.

