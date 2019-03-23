Off-duty officer fatally shot

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the Near North Side.

It happened just before 3:30am in the 700 block of N. Clark Street.

The 23-year-old officer had gotten off work at around 10 p.m. and was out for a night out on the town with another officer, a third man and a woman.

The officer was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the chest, arm and mouth and pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital.

A 23-year-old man was in the vehicle with him and was shot in the chest and arm. He is in critical condition.

The officer was assigned to the Gresham district on the city’s south side. He worked for the police department for one year.

A person of interest is in police custody. The shooting is still under investigation.