2 charged in murder of off-duty CPD officer John Rivera

CHICAGO -- Two people have been charged in the shooting death of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Menelik Jackson, 24, is charged with one felony count of first degree murder, three felony counts of attempt - first degree murder and resisting police after attempting to flee during arrest. Jovan Battle, 32, is charged with one felony count of first degree murder and three felony counts of attempt - first degree murder.

Supt. Eddie Johnson plans to provide more information during a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, one of the men charged has a history of domestic violence arrests that dates back to at least 2017, the same time period when he was trying to apply to become a Chicago police officer. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined Sunday to comment on the man or his background.

23-year-old Officer John Rivera, who was off-duty, was shot and killed after leaving a River North bar around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said it appeared to have been a random act of violence.

According to official reports, Rivera was sitting in a vehicle on the 700 block of N. Clark Street when two men approached and one fired shots into the car, striking Rivera in the chest, arm and mouth.

Rivera was rushed to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man in the vehicle with the officer was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to recover.

Officer Rivera's funeral will be held Friday morning at the Church Of Annunciata.