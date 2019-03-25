32 Chicago schools chosen to get $32M for academic programs

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is giving $32 million to 32 of its schools to further develop academic programs impacting some 17,000 students.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the payouts over six years will be used to expand programs in science, technology, engineering, math, fine arts and language, as well as to boost college-credit courses.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade announced last week which schools would receive the money. Officials told the Tribune that some 100 schools vied for the funds in a competitive application process.

Officials say they hope the new programming will help keep students in neighborhood schools and spread resources more widely across Chicago.

The schools selected to get the money are mostly on Chicago’s Northwest, South and Southwest sides.