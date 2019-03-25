Jordan Maly talks Bulls on Sports Feed

Posted 8:51 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03PM, March 25, 2019

CHICAGO - At last, a long season is finally drawing to a close.

About two-and-a-half weeks remain for the Bulls in what has been quite a second year of rebuilding in 2018 and 2019. There was a coaching switch, near team mutiny, some conservative success in February before things returned back to normal in March.

Jordan Maly of Locked on Bulls has followed the team the entire way and will be paying attention to the moves this offseason for the team. He joined Sports Feed Monday night to discuss that with Josh Frydman, and you can see his discussion on that in the video above or below.

