Mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle to face off in WGN debate

Just a week before voters head to the polls, the candidates for mayor of Chicago will be facing off in a debate Monday night on WGN.

When they sit down to make their case, they’ll do so in the context of a race that appears to have Lori Lightfoot in a commanding lead over Toni Preckwinkle. The latest poll from Crain’s and WTTW shows Lightfoot ahead 53 percent to 17 percent.

WGN aims to host a frank and thoughtful discussion of the biggest issues in the City of Chicago and how the candidates would tackle them as they move into the 5th floor at City Hall.

Above: WGN's Mike Lowe previews the mayoral debate

The debate will be moderated by WGN's Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley in front of a live audience in WGN's historic Studio One.

Lourdes Duarte and Joe Donlon will be joined by a panel of experts for post-debate reaction special immediately following the debate.

Check this post and the live blog below for highlights from the debate as it unfolds.