Rick Telander joins Sports Feed on Monday

CHICAGO - When it comes to perspective on Chicago sports, he's one of the best.

For decades, Rick Telander has been one of the writers in the city that fans turn to for unique perspective on their favorite teams.

He was back on Sports Feed Monday to discuss a number of those squads with Josh Frydman. The Cubs and White Sox are starting a new season in different situations while the Bears got official word that they'll be the ones starting of the NFL's 2019 season.

Plus Rick discussed a new venture in his career as well, and you can watch his conversation with Josh from Monday's show in the video above or below.