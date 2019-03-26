3 carjackings reported in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in the Lincoln Park neighborhood after a string of recent carjackings.

Two of the incidents happened Sunday evening in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue and the 2200 block of North Lincoln Park West.

Another carjacking took place Monday morning in the 2300 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

Police say in all three incidents, the offenders approached the victims, announced the robbery, and then took the vehicles by threat or force.

The offenders are reportedly driving a dark grey colored SUV to facilitate these robberies.

Police have released only a vague description of the offenders, describing them as African-American males, between the ages of 16 to 19-years old.