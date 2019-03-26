Cubs sign pitcher Kyle Hendricks to a four-year contract extension

MESA, Ariz. – Over the last few weeks, the trend in Major League Baseball has been to extend player’s contracts before they reach free agency. Now Kyle Hendricks is doing the same.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that they’ve come to a new four-year extension with the pitcher that includes a club option for the fifth year. While terms of the deal were not officially disclosed, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the deal is worth $55.5 million for the four added years starting in 2020.

Hendricks will pitch on his previously agreed on $7.4 million dollar deal for the 2019 season.

Hendricks extension with #Cubs is four years, $55.595M, according to a source. Includes club option for fifth season as well. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 26, 2019

Breakdown on Hendricks, per source. 2019: $7.405M.

2020: $12M.

2021: $14M.

2022: $14M.

2023: $14M.

2024: $16M vesting option or $1.5M buyout. Option vests based on Cy finish in 2020. NOT a club option. Deal also includes $3M per season in Cy escalators. Can max out at $79.8M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 26, 2019

Acquired in the 2012 trade deadline deal with the Rangers that sent Ryan Dempster to Texas, Hendricks has been one of the anchors of this Cubs’ run of success. He’s 52-33 with a 3.07 ERA since making his MLB debut in 2014. Known for his calm demeanor and strong pitch location, Hendricks was a finalist for the Cy Young Award in the Cubs’ World Series championship year of 2016, going 18-6 with a MLB-low 2.13 ERA.

In career regular season high 33 starts in 2018, Hendricks went 14-11 with 3.44 ERA.