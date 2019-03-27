15-year-old boy fatally shot in Fuller Park

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The boy had just left his home and was standing on the sidewalk, when a gunman walked up and opened fire. The teen was shot in the chest and back.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was a freshman at Tilden High School. It is unknown if the teen was targeted.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.