Attorney for Osundairo brothers no longer represents them

CHICAGO -- The lawyer for the Osundairo brothers, who told police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage the attack, released a statement saying she would no longer be representing them.

In a stunning reversal, prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett Tuesday. He had been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Chicago police say he staged a racial and homophobic attack in the city in January.

Prosecutors have said Smollett and Abel Osundairo, 25, became friends in 2017 and that Abel Osundairo was a stand-in for a character on "Empire." Court documents said Olabinjo Osundairo, 27, also appeared as an extra in the show.

The two brothers were initially drawn into the investigation after police released grainy images of two "persons of interest" in the area the night of the attack.

Within days, police said the brothers were considered suspects in the attack. But then, the two men were abruptly released and were not charged with a crime.

They testified before a grand jury, and soon after Smollett was charged with filing a false report of the attack. The brothers' attorney, Gloria Schmidt, said then that the brothers did not testify as part of any plea deal with prosecutors and that they were not granted any immunity from prosecution.

Schmidt released a statement Tuesday, saying:

“The Osundairo brothers were fully prepared to testify in any criminal proceeding in the Jussie Smollett case. Following today’s decision ending the criminal case against Smollett, Gloria Schmidt no longer represents the Osundairo brothers as trial witnesses in the criminal matter. The Gloria Law Group remains in partnership with Strategia Consulting as they continue their work with other clients who have sought the skills and professional services of the Gloria Law Group.”

Smollett has maintained that the $3,500 check he paid the Osundairo brothers was for fitness training.