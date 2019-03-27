Chris Rouse talks both Chicago and Windy City Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is at least one professional basketball team headed to the playoffs in 2019 here in Chicago.

While the NBA Bulls will easily miss the postseason, the Windy City Bulls are headed to the G-League playoffs on Wednesday. It's a first for the team that plays their home games in Hoffman Estates and develops players for the next step in their career.

Chris Rouse does the color commentary for Windy City Bulls games in 2019 and he appeared on Sports Feed for the first time on Wednesday. He discussed the G-League along with the NBA Bulls as well with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

