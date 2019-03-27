Cubs to give away dragon bobbleheads for ‘Game of Thrones’ night at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — One of the fun things about the start of baseball season is the unique theme nights and giveaways that are planned at ballparks across Major League Baseball.

The Chicago Cubs have come up with some interesting events, and in the first month of the season, they’ll pay tribute to the final season of a popular cable television series. And of course, there is a bobblehead to go with it.

In their announcement of @GameOfThrones night at Wrigley Field on April 23rd, the @Cubs revealed the special bobblehead for the night for those who take the special ticket offer for the game. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/u2YUhIiqAj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 27, 2019

“Game of Thrones” night on Tuesday, April 23 at Wrigley Field will also feature a dragon bobblehead giveaway for fans who take advantage of a special ticket offer from the Cubs for their contest against Dodgers.

Along with the bobblehead, the team will have characters from the show at the ballpark along with an “Iron Throne” to take pictures at before and during the game at Gallagher Way. For more information, click here.

The White Sox will also hold a “Game of Thrones” night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, May 13 when they host the Indians.