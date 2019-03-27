Fallout continues, questions remain after Jussie Smollett charges dropped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The calls are growing louder for Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to explain why her office dropped all 16 charges against Jussie Smollett.

In February, Foxx's office said she was recusing herself from the Smollett case in order to avoid a potential conflict of interest "based upon familiarity with potential witnesses."

Smollett's former lawyer and former chief of staff for Michelle Obama, Tina Tchen, reportedly contacted Foxx about the case.

The case was eventually handed off to First Assistant State's Attorney Joe Magats.

Magats admits he believes Smollett is guilty, but his office's priority is on violent crime.

"When (Foxx) recused herself, she could have stepped away and not had her office handle the case," said WGN legal analyst Terry Sullivan. "Turn it over to the Attorney General of Illinois and have them prosecute the case. That wasn't done, and still questions are going to be — 'why not?'"

Smollett was accused of staging a hate crime attack on Jan. 29. A grand jury indicted him on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but in a surprise move, prosecutors agreed to drop those charges and have the court records sealed.

State Rep. Mike McAuliffe said he will file legislation this week to deny film tax credits to any production company that hires Smollett.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Smollett is turning hate crime laws upside down for self-promotion. He said he believes Smollett received special treatment.

Neither Foxx, nor her office, have commented.