New details emerge in Jussie Smollet case after police release files

CHICAGO — Chicago police released nearly 60 pages documenting their work on the Jussie Smollett case Wednesday. It details detectives’ work and the exhausting way in which they investigated every detail of Smollett’s story.

Page 1, right in the right hand corner, is how this case began: with a report of an aggravated battery resulting in minor injury to the "Empire" actor.

Detectives found the hardware store where brothers Olabinjo and Abel Osundairo — two friends of Smollett’s — are said to have bought rope, masks and other supplies with $100 they said Smollett gave them.

Near the scene of the alleged attack, detectives found a hot sauce bottle the brothers said looked like the one they filled with bleach and poured on Smollett.

Police also went to a bank and obtained a copy of a $3,500 check Smollett wrote to one of the brothers deposited the day before the attack. Smollett said it was for personal training and meal planning.

But it was interviews with the Osundairo brothers themselves that likely clinched the case.

Detectives wrote: “Investigation revealed that a plan was formulated and put into play by SMOLLETT to conduct a staged incident where SMOLLETT was beaten by — brothers’ names redacted — posing as persons other than themselves.”

“How can any individual embraced by this city turn around and slap everyone in this city in the face by making up these false claims?” said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson back on Feb. 21.

No mention is made in the police reports about Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx publicly recusing herself from the case on Feb. 19. She admitted to earlier contact with a member of the Smollett family.

Detectives' notes said prosecutors notified them that the next morning’s “grand jury appearances would be postponed” because Smollett and his legal team wanted to meet with prosecutors to discuss “new information they had concerning the case.”

It’s believed the meeting never happened.

That night, prosecutors charged Smollett with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. A grand jury would later add more charges. All of them were dropped by prosecutors without the customary caveat that a defendant admit to wrongdoing.

“I’ve been truthful and consistent on every single level since day 1. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of," Smollett said after court Tuesday.

There's one angle that still remains unresolved: a week before Smollett said he was attacked, a letter arrived at the "Empire" production offices in Chicago threatening Smollett. U.S. Postal Inspectors investigated opening the door to a potential federal case if it’s found the U.S. Mail was used to carry out a hoax.

Detectives' notes said the Osendairo brothers "stated they had absolutely nothing to do with that letter. Both were emphatic about the denial.”

There's no response from the feds on whether they’re considering making a case.

All of the police reports released to WGN were in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. Just as quickly as those documents arrived in reporters’ inboxes, a judge slapped police back, reminding them these documents, along with the rest of the Smollett case file, were sealed Tuesday when prosecutors’ dropped their case.

