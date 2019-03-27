REAL IDs now available for Illinois residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- If you use your driver's license to board airplanes, changes are ahead.

In October 2020, the federal "REAL ID" program will take effect.

At that point, Homeland Security will look for a gold star in the top right hand corner of your license.

Without it, you will need to show your passport, even for domestic flights.

The cost of a regular license and REAL ID is the same.

But, the REAL ID takes longer and requires additional documentation.

The new license is already available in Illinois.

You can make the switch when you renew your driver's license.

For more information, go to: realid.ilsos.gov or call (833) 503-4074