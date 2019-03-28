Illinois state trooper killed in crash near Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. — An Illinois state trooper was killed in a crash near Freeport, Ill., Thursday afternoon, sources tell WGN.

The female trooper had pulled over a semi on U.S. Route 20 near state Route 75 when her vehicle was hit by another semi. Her vehicle reportedly burst into flames upon impact.

This is the 15th trooper of 2019 to be hit by a vehicle while stopped on the side of of the road, and the second fatality. Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was killed in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.