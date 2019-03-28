Visitation for slain CPD Officer Juan Rivera today

Posted 1:08 PM, March 28, 2019

CHICAGO — A visitation for slain Chicago Police Officer John Petty Rivera is being held Thursday.

The visitation is 3 to 9 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home, 11200 S. Ewing Avenue in Chicago. A funeral mass is being held Friday at 10 a.m. at Annunciata Church, 11128 S. Avenue G in Chicago.

Rivera, 23, was off-duty when he was shot and killed after leaving a River North bar around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe he was targeted, not because he was a police officer but because he was Latino, and one of his alleged killer … Menelik Jackson, had had a run-in with some Latinos on a party bus, just hours earlier.

Jovan Battle has also been charged in the officer’s murder. A third suspect is still on the loose.

