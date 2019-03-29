2 killed, 3 severely injured in wrong-way crash on I-355

Posted 6:02 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, March 29, 2019

LISLE, Ill. -- Two people were killed and three others are critically injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 355.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on I-355 near Maple Avenue in Lisle.

A blue Volkswagen was headed southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit a black Honda head-on.

A Subaru and a Ford truck ran into the wreckage.

Robert Velazco, 36, and Arshad Mohammed, 32, were both killed in the accident.

Three people; Ruth Romen-Sangbaan, 66, Oscar Ramiero, 24, and Bienvenido Sangbaan, 66;  were rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation,

