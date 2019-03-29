Child abduction alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen with babysitter in West Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a 3-year-old boy and the babysitter that was caring for him.

Ashby Moore was last seen with Nicole Carver, 36, Thursday morning in the 900 block of West Washington in the city's West Town neighborhood.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Sonic with the license plate AZ9784.

Moore was last seen wearing white Tommy Hilfiger gyms shoes, black sweatpants with a green strip, grey T-shirt with a tiger on the front, grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket with green stripes on sleeves.

Carver has a blonde streak on one side of her hair and her bottom lip is pierced. She also has a tattoo of a dagger on the right side of her face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area North Detective Division 312-744-8266.