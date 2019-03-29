Slain CPD Officer John Rivera to be laid to rest Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A funeral mass will be held on the Far Southeast Side Friday morning for slain Chicago police Officer John Rivera.

Hundreds filed into a funeral home Thursday for the visitation.

Rivera was off-duty when he was gunned down Saturday in the city's River North neighborhood in what CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson called a hate crime.

The suspected gunman opened fire on the first Hispanic man he saw after a petty dispute with a group of Latinos an hour earlier.

Rivera was a graduate of Brother Rice High School.

The school's principal was among the mourners, along with Supt. Johnson, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and other elected officials.

Rivera had been on the force for two-years.