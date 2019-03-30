Free prom dresses create ‘Cinderella moment’ in Chicago suburb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Nearly 300 donated dresses found new life Saturday as high school students gearing up for prom were able to take them home for free in west suburban Maywood.

“I like to see them happy,” organizer Rajeska Jackson said. “Some girls come in here with their heads down because they don’t have it. They can’t afford it. … And they come out with a smile. It’s amazing. It’s like a ‘wow factor,’ almost.”

This is the event’s third year. Students with valid IDs were able to take home a dress, shoes, a purse and makeup.

“It helps with their self-esteem, mental stability,” said Ebony July, who helped her daughter pick a dress Saturday. “Being a young girl in high school, it’s kind of hard. … Stuff like this gives them a Cinderella moment.”

For more information or to donate, visit the Best of Proviso Township (501c3) Facebook page.