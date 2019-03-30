Illinois state trooper struck, killed by wrong-way driver near Libertyville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois state trooper was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver near Libertyville on Saturday morning.

It happened about 3:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 in Green Oaks when the wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound, struck Trooper Gerald Ellis head on.

Ellis, 36, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He was an 11-year veteran of the force.

Ellis is the second state trooper to die on Illinois roads this week and the third to die this year. Trooper Brooke Jones-Story died Thursday after being struck by a semi-truck while inspecting a different truck near Freeport. Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed in January while responding to a three-car crash on I-294 in Northbrook.

Illinois State Police on Saturday afternoon said those wishing to make donations to Ellis' family can visit www.isphf.org/donations or mail funds to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, Illinois 62791. People are asked to mention the Trooper Gerald Ellis Memorial Fund.

