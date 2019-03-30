Pence tells young conservatives they’re key to Trump victory

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Vice President Mike Pence told a group of young conservatives in Rosemont, they are “young patriots” and the key to securing President Trump’s victory in 2020.

Pence spoke last night at a conference for Turning Point USA.

He called on members to use their voices on their school campuses.

“There’s a real battle in our country today. It’s a battle over the closing of the American mind and each of you are on the front lines. We will not stand idly by and allow public institutions to violate their students’ constitutional rights,” Pence said.

President Trump signed an executive order last week to secure free speech on college campuses that receive federal funding.

The move follows instances of conservatives being heckled or having their appearance canceled by administrators.