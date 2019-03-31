1 dead, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person was killed and four others wounded after a gunman opened fire on people standing on the sidewalk in East Garfield Park around 3 a.m. Sunday.

"I just know they were at some party, the party was over with and they were outside leaving, somebody opened up fire," said Tiffany Granville, who says her sister was among the wounded.

According to police, the victims were out on the 500 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday when a man walked up and fired shots.

Granville said a 22-year-old man, identified as Timothy Lomax by his family, was shot multiple times while attempting to help her sister flee the gunfire. He was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

"Just to know my sister is here, and to hear her say her son tried to assist my sister; he's not here but she is, it's very sad," Granville said.

Her 27-year-old sister was shot in the chest and pelvis, and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Granville said doctors gave her a blood transfusion as they rushed to save her life.

"She was shot, they say, in the chest and it come out through her back. Hey, we're just glad it didn't hit her spine. We're just grateful she's still here with us," Granville said.

A male of unknown age was shot in his abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition. Two additional victims, a 25-year-old man shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man who received a graze wound on the cheek, were taken to hospitals in good condition.

Stroger Hospital called for police support as the emergency room began to overflow with friends and family trying to check on the three brought there overnight.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

"It's just sad. we need to come together and love on each other more and just stop the nonsense. stop the violence," Granville said.