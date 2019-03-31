2 Chicago firefighters fall through hole while battling apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two Chicago firefighters are in good condition after they fell two stories while battling a fire on the West Side Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a fire inside a three-story building in the 3100 block of West Monroe in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. As they moved through the building, the bottom floor was occupied, but the top two were not.

After making their way to the top, two firefighters fell through a hole in the floor, falling from the third floor to the first. A mayday was called in response, prompting emergency rescue crews to be deployed to the scene. More than 100 firefighters and medics responded.

After crews located the firefighters on the lower level, one had to be helped out while the other self-evacuated.

Both are expected to be OK, but stayed overnight for observation in Stroger Hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and what caused the hole in the building.

The building did not have any working smoke detectors.