As Smollett draws headlines, family wants woman’s unsolved murder in the spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — In a small artist space in Pilsen, friends and family of 47-year-old Elisa Corona Vargas came together Sunday, hoping to remember the mother of three and keep the story of her unsolved murder in the spotlight.

During the early morning hours of Feburary 23, Corona Vargas was coming home from work when someone opened fire and shot her multiple times, just a short distance from her home on the 5300 block of west Iowa Street.

Friends and family members say Vargas was the "light of the family" and brought happiness wherever she went. She recently bought a home for herself and her two children in the Austin neighborhood.

"She was everything for her kids, she did absolutely everything for her kids," her niece Natalie Ata said.

Now her kids and family are doing everything they can to find out what happened that morning. They decided to get in touch with the media after seeing so much press and outrage from city leaders surrounding the Jussie Smollett case. They say they feel forgotten.

"We are following all the steps, her kids are continuously calling, we trying to find different ways," Ata said.

They hope someone will see this story, see their mother and say something to help detectives solve this case.

"We just want the persons to pay for what they did to my mom and justice to be done," daughter Korina Pralta said.

While Chicago police are expected to announce their monthly crime numbers tomorrow, which they say reflects another drop in homicides, that is little consolation to families still waiting for answers.

Chicago police did not respond to requests for comment Sunday afternoon.