Man found shot, stabbed in Chicago Lawn alley: police

Posted 1:24 PM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:13PM, March 31, 2019

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being shot and stabbed in the neck, police said.

The man was found in an alley in the 6100 block of South Maplewood Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He had been stabbed and shot in the neck, police said, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.

