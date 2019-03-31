After a cool start, temperatures march into the 60s this week

Posted 7:18 PM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15PM, March 31, 2019

For the latest updates visit wgntv.com/weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.