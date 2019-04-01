Camron Smith discusses a memorable Elite Eight weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The group of Final Four teams were not the one might have expected, but action was more than most could have hoped for this past weekend.

All four Elite Eight games were competitive, two of them went to overtime, and one came down to the final possession. After the regional finals weekend, only Virginia got to Minneapolis as a No. 1 seed. Auburn, Michigan State, and Texas Tech join the Cavaliers in a wide-open Final Four next weekend.

Camron Smith discussed that along with the future of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett - Duke's two talented freshman who saw their career end on Sunday against the Spartans - on Sports Feed Monday night.

