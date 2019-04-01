Chicago mayoral candidates make final push before Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — On the last day before Chicago's mayoral runoff election, the two remaining candidates are both pushing to get out the vote, and encouraging residents to choose between two different messages.

Frontrunner Lori Lightfoot was at the Garfield Red Line Station Monday morning greeting commuters. She plans to crisscross the city encouraging as many people as possible to get to the polls tomorrow. Lightfoot, a former prosecutor and head of the police oversight board, is positioning herself as the anti-machine candidate, promising change and more transparency in Chicago government.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is highlighting her long resume in local politics. She says the mayor's office should not be an entry-level position, poking at Lightfoot's lack of administrative experience. Secretary of State Jesse White accompanied Preckwinkle Sunday as she visited churches in primarily black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

The Board of Elections is expecting a higher turnout than that generated by February's primary. New early voting numbers will be released later Monday morning. As of Sunday, just under 105,000 people had cast early ballots.

All 51 early voting sites are open until 5 p.m. Monday, with the Loop Super Site and sites in Wards 4, 12, 19, 28, 41, and 47 remaining open until 7 p.m.