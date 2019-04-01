Partly cloudy and windy, highs in the 50s
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
Highs in the low 30s Sunday, partly cloudy
High winds stop, wind chills make for a chilly Monday morning
Windy and mild midweek
EF-0 tornado touched down in Lowell, Indiana Thursday, NWS confirms
A rainy and windy weekend, highs in the 40s
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
Windy Wednesday as temperatures drop to January norms
Some college hoops teams change game times, others stay the same during extreme cold
Windy Tuesday brings in chilly January days
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
More snow overnight, mainly cloudy Sunday with a high of 15
A cloudy Sunday, highs in the low 30s