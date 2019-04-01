‘Ripper Crew’ member registered as sex offender in Aurora: report

AURORA, Ill. — A convicted murderer, just released, has registered as a sex offender in Aurora.

Thomas Kokoraleis was a member of an infamous and sadistic group called the “Ripper Crew.” They were known for 17 violent sexual assaults and murders.

Kokoraleis got out of prison Friday after serving half of a 70-year sentence for killing Lorraine Lorry” Borowski in 1982.

According to the Daily Herald, Kokoraleis notified Aurora police he plans to live in a halfway house run by Waycross Ministries.

He is no longer considered sexually violent.