Search continues for 2 missing in DuPage River in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Ill. — A recovery effort is underway in the DuPage River for two people who are believed dead.

Shorewood police are advising motorists to stay clear of Routes 52 and 59 at Hammel Woods. Both routes will be closed or congested with rescue vehicles.

A Forest Preserve officer says a man went into the water Sunday, and a woman went in after him.

A deputy saw both bodies underwater but emergency crews haven't been able to get them out yet.

The two people are believed to be in their twenties.