CHICAGO — State Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin has defeated 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar in the race for Chicago treasurer.

Current Treasurer Kurt Summers did not seek re-election.

Conyears-Ervin was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union and Secretary of State Jesse White.

Pawar had the backing of both the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times.