At least 12 children, elderly woman found in home with deplorable conditions in Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A dozen children and an elderly woman were removed from a home with deplorable conditions in the south suburb of Dixmoor.

Investigators arrived Monday afternoon to the home in the 14200 block of Lincoln Avenue and found children, including a 2-year-old, unattended and sitting on a floor.

The elderly woman, who was found sitting on top of a mattress on the floor, appeared not to be taken care of.

Police photos captured the unhealthy conditions which the children and woman were living in.

Investigators said they called the Department of Children and Family Services as soon as they arrived to the scene. However, after three hours of waiting, police said they removed the children themselves.

Charges are pending against the elderly woman’s daughter and another woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.