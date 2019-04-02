Factory blaze now 5-alarm on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Fire crews responded to the fire at factory in the 4100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. in the city’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood.
The factory is Newly Weds Foods and is a "restaurant wholesaler" according to its website.
It was quickly elevated to a hazmat situation and ultimately reached a 5-alarm status, the highest a fire can go.
A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital in good condition.
Traffic is being diverted in the area. Train service was halted on Metra's Milwaukee North line, but it has since been restored with extensive delays. However, trains may not be able to stop at the Healy station until further notice.