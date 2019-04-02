Factory blaze now 5-alarm on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Fire crews responded to the fire at factory in the 4100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. in the city’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

The factory is Newly Weds Foods and is a "restaurant wholesaler" according to its website.

It was quickly elevated to a hazmat situation and ultimately reached a 5-alarm status, the highest a fire can go.

A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital in good condition.

Traffic is being diverted in the area. Train service was halted on Metra's Milwaukee North line, but it has since been restored with extensive delays. However, trains may not be able to stop at the Healy station until further notice.

From:Fire Operations

Subj:Streem Notify Message

Msg:2-11 REPORTED AT N KEELER AV / Wtight wood pic.twitter.com/wDMWHhkhRS — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 2, 2019

2-11 Alarm All companies working no injuries pic.twitter.com/CTpOtbTLoO — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 2, 2019

#UPDATE (#CHICAGO): The 2-ALARM fire @ Wrightwood/Keeler Ave is now also a LEVEL 1 HAZ-MAT ⚠️ Crews are staged @ Wrightwood/Pulaski Rd ⚠️ — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 2, 2019

Thick black smoke can be seen from 2.5 miles away as a fire rages near Wrightwood and Keeler on the Northwest Side. Authentic say the flames led to a structural collapse. ⁦@WGNMorningNews⁩ ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/de8zA6rsOD — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) April 2, 2019