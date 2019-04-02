Visitation, funeral arrangements set for Trooper Gerald Ellis

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Illinois State Police has released visitation and funeral arrangements for a trooper who was killed by a wrong-way driver on the Tri-State Tollway over the weekend.

Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was an 11-year veteran of State Police District 15 in Downers Grove.

A visitation for Ellis will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the College of Lake County’s James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, located at 19351 W. Washington Street in Grayslake, Ill.

A funeral for Ellis will be held at the same location at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by a private burial.

Ellis is survived by a wife, two young daughters, a brother, family and friends. Donations to his family can be made through the State Police Heritage Foundation. 

