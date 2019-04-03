Aurora police investigating whether child in Cincinnati area could be Timmothy Pitzen

AURORA, Ill. — Police in west suburban Aurora are trying to determine if a child found in the Cincinnati area is Timmothy Pitzen, Chicago Tribune reports.

Timmothy was 6 years old when he disappeared on May 11, 2011. He was last seen with his mother, but she was later found dead in a hotel room in Rockford.

Authorities said she killed herself and left a note saying Timmothy was safe and being cared for by someone who loved him.

FBI officials in Louisville tweeted Wednesday that they were working on a missing child investigation with the Aurora Police Department, federal authorities in Cincinnati, police in Newport, Ky., and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

Timmothy is the only child currently missing from Aurora, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.