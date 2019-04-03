Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the latest weather updates visit wgntv.com/weather

Wednesday, April 3

High pressure slides off to the east as low pressure and the associated warm front approach from the SW. Sunny start, but clouds increase from the west and south during the day. High temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain spreads into our area from the SW late in the day with rain area-wide likely overnight. Winds start out from the SW then gradually become more S/SE overnight.

Thursday, April 4

Cloudy, windy, damp and chilly with periods of rain. High temperatures in the lower 40s, possibly upper 30s right along the lakefront. E/SE winds 15-20 mph and gusty. Rain ending overnight.

Friday, April 5

Clouds during the forenoon, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Brisk NE winds become light and variable later in the day. An increase in cloudiness at night.

Saturday, April 6

There will be some sun but clouds slowly thicken and lower. Breezy winds out of the south will boost afternoon highs into the 60s. Rain likely overnight.

Sunday, April 7

Mostly cloudy. Warmer – showers and possible thunderstorms developing during the day. Highs upper 60s north to mid 70s south. Showers/t-storms likely overnight. Southerly winds 10-20 mph.

Monday, April 8

Cloudy with showers likely early, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. High temperatures 60-65. Turning cooler later in the day. A slight chance of showers overnight. SW winds shift to the NW in the afternoon.

Tuesday, April 9

Partly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s, although breezy NE winds will keep readings in the 40s right along the lakefront. Partly cloudy overnight.