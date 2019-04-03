Henry Cejudo and Jessica Eye look ahead to UFC 238 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're still a few months away from the fighters arriving to the Windy City for their latest pay-per-view event, but already the hype has started.

Ahead of the beginning of ticket sales for UFC 238 at the United Center this week, fighters Jessica Eye and Henry Cejudo joined Sports Feed to talk about their headline bouts coming up on June 8th.

They talked about that along with their career in the sports with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, discussing what motivates them as their MMA careers continue.

Watch more of Henry and Jessica's segments with the hosts in the video above or below.

To get more information on UFC 238, click here.