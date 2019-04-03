Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an extra-alarm fire that destroyed a food factory on the city's Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to Newly Weds Foods in the 4100 block of West Wrightwood Ave.

The fire started in the cooking area where bread crumbs were being made, and quickly spread to the roof, which was made of wood.

Employees evacuated and no one was injured. A firefighter sprained his knee but is expected to be OK.

Newly Weds Food is a family run business that started in Chicago 85-years ago.

Company executive John Seely is vowing to rebuild after assessing the damage on Wednesday.

Newly Wed Foods, with facilities in Broadview, Yorkville and offices in Jefferson Park, is already looking to see how they can reassign displaced workers to other company locations.