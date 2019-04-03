Kane and Toews enjoy another memorable night in Blackhawks’ shootout win over the Blues

CHICAGO – The two faces of Chicago Blackhawks hockey over the past decade have prided themselves on using their exploits for the greater good of the team. Hence they’ve been a part of three Stanley Cup championship teams and a collection of playoff appearances.

This year, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have been at arguably their best in their careers. They’ve equaled or surpassed some personal bests, and have helped carry a young team through a rare coaching change for the group.

One could argue the pair helped to revive the Blackhawks’ playoff hopes nearly on the own since the beginning of the calendar year. But not even Kane and Toews efforts could stop the team’s official elimination from the playoffs this week, thanks officially to an Avalanche win over the Oilers on Tuesday night.

But with three games left in which only pride is on the line, the pair aren’t about to let up.

Kane crept closer to a personal best in points while Toews set a career-best in goals for a season while scoring the winning shootout goal in a 4-3 Blackhawks victory over the Blues Wednesday night at the United Center. While it didn’t do much for the team in the standings with two games to go, it did give fans another chance to see the faces of the franchise at work.