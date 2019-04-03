Major shift in makeup of city council after historic Chicago election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A major shift in the makeup of the Chicago City Council as several incumbent aldermen lose their bids for re-election.

Chicago’s new mayor will preside over a city council with many new faces of color, and the fewest Caucasians since the 50 ward system started in the 1920s.

Most notably, the council will have a significant uptick in Latino representation.

In the biggest upset of the runoff, the ousting of longtime 40th Ward Alderman Patrick O'Connor by Community Activist Andre Vasquez.

Ald. O'Connor has been in office since 1983, and he’s been serving as Mayor Rahm Emanuel's city council floor leader.

Vasquez is part of a wave of at least 11 Latino aldermen who will be occupying seats within the council chamber.

The run-off in the 25th Ward ensured continued representation with a victory for Community Activist Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who will replace the embattled Danny Solis.

Latinos may be poised to gain yet another seat in the 33rd Ward where the race has yet to be called.

Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez holds a razor thin lead over incumbent Deb Mell in a decision which will hinge on the counting of mail-in ballots.

Rodriguez Sanchez plans to go to the board of elections later Wednesday morning to oversee that process.

Mell’s family has held the 33rd Ward seat since 1975.