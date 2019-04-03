White Sox postpone Thursday’s home opener due to inclement weather

CHICAGO – Thursday’s scheduled 2019 home opener between the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. The home opener has been rescheduled for Friday, April 5, at 1:10 p.m. CT.

Friday’s forecast is for partly sunny skies, dry conditions and high temperatures potentially reaching 60 degrees.

All tickets, mobile or printed, for Thursday’s postponed contest now are good for admission to Friday’s rescheduled game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. Friday, and gates to the ballpark open at 11 a.m. Pre-paid parking passes, Stadium Club passes and Patio tickets for Thursday can be used for Friday’s rescheduled game. No exchanges are necessary.