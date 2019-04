Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A child died Thursday after falling from a third story window on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the 2-year-old boy fell from the window in a building in the 1500 block of South Saint Louis Street in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood around 8:20 p.m.

The child sustained trauma to the head, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.