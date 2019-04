Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lawsuits are being filed here in Chicago on behalf of victims in the Ethiopian and Lion Air jet crashes.

Lawyers for victims are suing Chicago-based Boeing, the airlines and the company that manufactured the part that was allegedly defective.

The suit from the Ethiopian crash was filed on behalf of Massachusetts native, Samya Stumo, who died in the crash.

The Lion Air suit covers 45 families.