Michael Cerami talks about an interesting start to the Cubs’ season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's way too early to panic, but to say the Cubs have eased the fears of their fans coming into the season would be a complete lie.

While the team has fixed a lot of their hitting woes early outside of Monday night, Yu Darvish, the bullpen, and even the defense have raised some red flags in a 1-4 start to the season.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation has heard the chatter over the past few days and he joined Sports Feed to discuss the uneasy start to the 2019 season with Josh Frydman.

